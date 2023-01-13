SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Symphony Orchestra has a special performance planned for Saturday evening honoring the life of Dr. Martin Luther King. Symphony Hall will be filled with the music of African American composers and spoken word from Springfield’s Poet Laureate.

The Symphony will be under the direction of guest conductor Kevin Scott accompanied by pianist Artina McCain, and supplemented with a spoken word performance from Magdalena Gomez. Participants and representatives from the Symphony gathered at St. John’s on Friday to break bread ahead of the performance and preview what is in store for the community.

“It’s an honor because our music is reflecting Dr. King’s legacy of inclusion and diversity, and brilliance of the American soul. All people are one. That’s what the music is about here,” expressed composer Kevin Scott.

Kevin added that Dr. King was himself a major fan of classical music and they hope that people coming to the performance are inspired to engage with these newer-aged, African-American classical composers, and make them new masters of the genre.

There are still tickets available and the performance begins Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.