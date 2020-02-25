Springfield votes to pass moratorium on facial recognition technology

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield unanimously voted to pass a moratorium on the city’s use of facial recognition technology Monday night.

Springfield City Councilor Jesse Lederman confirmed the passage of the moratorium with 22News and said it passed by 11-2 votes. Springfield now joins four other Massachusetts municipalities, Cambridge, Northampton, Brookline, and Somerville, which voted to pass bans earlier this year.

The ACLU of Massachusetts said in a statement to 22News:

This is not a moment; this is a movement. Across the Commonwealth, cities and towns are taking action to ensure that face surveillance technology doesn’t get out ahead of our basic rights. Studies continue to demonstrate that face surveillance technology is biased on race, gender, and age—and far from ready for government use. Accurate or not, face surveillance threatens our most basic rights, enabling governments to identify who attends protests, church, or AA meetings on an unprecedented scale. We are grateful for the Springfield City Council’s leadership on this issue. Now, it’s time for the Massachusetts legislature to press pause on this technology once and for all. Kade Crockford, Director of Technology for Liberty Program at the ACLU of Massachusetts

It’s been a hot button issue for months in Springfield. The mayor and police commissioner want to explore the use of that tech, but City Council members worry the technology could lead to an invasion of privacy.