SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast will be held this May in downtown Springfield.

The event will be held on Saturday, May 13 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Main Street from State Street to Bridge Street. This year’s breakfast will celebrate Springfield’s 387th birthday. Pancakes, bacon, coffee, juice, and milk will be available.

This year’s honorary chair for the pancake breakfast will be Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood.

22News will be among the many exhibitors along Main Street during the pancake breakfast. If you see our tent, come on over and say hi!