St. Stanislaus hosts drive-thru polish bazaar

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Basilica of St. Stanislaus held an event handing out plates to-go in COVID fashion.

The parish, located on Front St, in Chicopee, held a drive-thru event handing out Polish plates to-go. Each plate was filled with pierogis, kielbasa, and rye bread.

More than 600 participants were asked to fill out a form prior to coming because there were a limited amount of plates.

There was also Live Polka music on the big screen by Dennis Polisky & the Maestro’s Men, as well as a lottery and gift basket raffle.

Cindy Conklian, a St. Stanislaus committee member told 22News that original plans for the annual bazaar held at St. Stanislaus were altered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We weren’t originally going to have the annual bazaar, it was canceled back in July. The committee got together and said father we want to try this, see if it will work. So this is what happened, and I think we did pretty well”

The drive-thru was held outside until 8 p.m. All proceeds from the event will be going to the parish.