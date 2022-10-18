BOSTON (SHNS) – South Coast leaders say state transportation officials have made a “commitment” for design and project funding for a new airport terminal and control tower at New Bedford Regional Airport.

Mayor Jon Mitchell and Rep. William Straus, co-chair of the Legislature’s Transportation Committee, hosted a visit to the airport in June with state Transportation Secretary Jamey Tesler, who was briefed on the project. According to Mitchell’s office, the administration and passenger facility at the airport was built in the 1950s and the terminal is the oldest commercial airport terminal still in active use in New England.

In a joint statement on Monday, Mitchell and Straus said MassDOT was funding and authorizing the city’s airport commission to move ahead with full design and engineering of a new terminal. They said an updated airport layout plan is needed and can be completed in advance of the completion of the full design. They expect completed designs and permits can be expected by mid-2023.