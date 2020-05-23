State Fire Marshal reminds residents to follow safety protocols during Memorial Day weekend

(WWLP) – As the weather begins to warm up, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey would like to remind residents to practice safety protocols.

Department of Fire Services spokesperson Jennifer Mieth shared a few safety tips to follow when grilling outside:

Read and follow the owner’s manual for any cooking appliance.Always grill outdoors

Keep children and pets three feet away from the grill area. Create a circle of safety

Place grills 10-feet away from the house. Make sure they are not under eaves, overhanging branches or against the side of the building. Keep them away from deck railings

Grills can be used on open (no roof) first floor porches, decks or patios if there is an exterior stairway to the ground, or it is at ground level

Grills should never be used indoors or on fire escapes

Never leave a grill burning unattended

Keep the grill clean by removing grease or fat build-up from the grills and trays below the grill.

If you smell gas while cooking, immediately get away from the grill and call the fire department. Do not move the grill.

If the flame goes out, turn the grill and gas off and wait 15 minutes before relighting

Never use gasoline on any grill!

State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostrokey says even though Memorial Day barbecue may be smaller this year, residents should still grill with precaution. “Take a few minutes for a safety check and inspect grills for leaks and cracks, and teach children to stay three feet away from any grill in use,” Ostroskey added. He also encourages everyone to follow Governor Baker’s guidelines for social distancing.