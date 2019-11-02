State fire marshall advise residents to change batteries in smoke detectors

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We are falling back this weekend as daylight saving time comes to an end and the state fire marshal is asking people to keep a few important things in mind.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is reminding you to not only change your clocks but also change the batteries in your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms.

Now is a good time to replace the batteries in your alarms, test them, and check their dates. The state fire code requires that if your alarms are more than 10 years old, replace them completely.

Carbon monoxide alarms usually need to be replaced after five to seven years. In the average house fire, there are only one to three minutes to escape after the smoke alarm sounds. Working fire alarms give you the time needed to use your home escape plan.

State fire marshalls office also recommends having smoke alarms in every bedroom, as well as hallways in your house.