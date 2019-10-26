State police investigate fatal crash on Mass. Turnpike in Millbury

MILLBURY, Mass. (WWLP) – State police are investigating an overnight fatal pedestrian crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Millbury.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, around 11:00 p.m., officers arrived to the eastbound side of the Turnpike on Route 90 and saw a single-car crash that involved a 27-year-old Douglas woman.

Police said the young woman got out of her car and attempted to cross the highway on foot when she was struck by a car traveling westbound.

The woman was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Worcester where she died.

Police observed the front-end damage of the car who struck the young woman and took the driver who was a 54-year-old man from Oxford and the woman passenger to State Police Millbury to be interviewed.

The State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section created a reconstruction of the crash and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section documented the crash and the vehicles.

The crash remains under investigation by State Police and other agencies. No charges have been made thus far and the victim’s name has not yet been released.