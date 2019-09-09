State police looking into viral video appearing to show driver asleep on Mass Pike

Video courtesy Dakota Randall

NEWTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police are looking into a video that appears to show a driver asleep or unconscious at the wheel.

Twitter user Dakota Randall says he took the video on the Mass Pike in Newton on Sunday. He gave 22News permission to share the video, which can be viewed above.

Massachusetts State Police spokesman Dave Procopio told 22News they have reached out to Randall to see if there is any more information available about the vehicle.

“Neither the man who shot and posted the video, nor anyone else, reported this observation to the State Police,” Procopio said. “Likewise, we received no reports of any crashes in the relevant time frame involving a vehicle matching the description of that in the video.”

Some guy literally asleep at the wheel on the Mass Pike (great place for it).



Teslas are sick, I guess? pic.twitter.com/ARSpj1rbVn — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) September 8, 2019

Procopio said more information will be released if and when it becomes available.