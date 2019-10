(WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police Barracks reported hundreds of calls related to what they believe is a hoax emergency call.

Across the country, people are getting calls from someone claiming that a family member was in danger and encouraging them to call the Highway Patrol.

The Caller ID number on the calls matched that of the Massachusetts State Police Boston Barracks.

If you receive a similar call, these are believed to be a hoax. No one is in danger.