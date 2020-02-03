State to provide $1.7-million in funding for clean energy startups

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The state has awarded grants to 18 start up clean energy businesses in an effort to promote the growth of the industry in the state, and to help reach net-zero emission goals.

The funding, which comes from the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center’s (MassCEC) Catalyst and InnovateMass programs, will support clean energy startups in 10 cities and towns statewide.

Since launching in 2010, Catalyst has awarded $5.49 million to 111 new companies and research teams. Past awardees have raised over $205 million in follow-on funding. Including this latest round, InnovateMass has awarded over $5 million in funding for demonstration projects across the Commonwealth since its launch in 2013, leveraging $6.1 million in other private and public investment.

According to the 2019 Massachusetts Clean Energy Industry Report, the clean energy sector in Massachusetts has grown 86 percent since 2010 and employs 111,836 workers across the state. The Massachusetts clean energy sector is a $14 billion industry, representing about 2.5 percent of the state’s overall economy.

Of the eighteen companies selected, only one is in western Massachusetts. Pioneer Valley Coral & Natural Science Institute in Amherst will receive $65,000 for research into wastewater treatment technology.