State Treasurer warns of unclaimed property texting scam

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg has issued a warning that fraudulent text messages are being sent claiming to be from the Massachusetts Unclaimed Property Division (UCP). 

The texts say that there are available funds under your name and to visit the link provided. Goldberg says these texts are a scam and have not been sent by UCP.

 UCP currently holds over $3.4 billion in unclaimed property of various types. One in ten Massachusetts residents are owed money. To search to see if you have unclaimed money, go to:  https://findmassmoney.com

