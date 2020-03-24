State unveils COVID-19 text message notification system

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)–The state has created a new text-based notification system as a way to share important COVID-19 information to residents.

The new messaging tool called “AlertsMA” will allow residents to subscribe to real-time notifications by texting the keyword COVIDMA to 888-777. After signing up, state and public health officials can send short messages and links to information directly to a resident’s cell phone or other mobile device.

The AlertsMA notifications can be used to share news, prevention information, and help connect residents to information that they are looking for through other public information channels, such as the state’s Information line, 2-1-1, and website searches on Mass.Gov.

The Executive Office of Technology Services and Security partnered with Everbridge, whose platform powers AlertsMA, to bring the notification service online during the COVID-19 response. Everbridge is a Massachusetts-based company located in Burlington. The company’s notification service is assisting the public health response around the country, including New York City, San Francisco, and Houston.

The Commonwealth will promote the service on Mass.gov, through digital displays and billboards at the MBTA, via MassDOT, and through social media.