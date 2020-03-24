Breaking News
List of essential businesses in Massachusetts to remain open
Watch Live
President Trump, White House coronavirus task force to hold Tuesday briefing
Closings and Delays
There are currently 199 active closings. Click for more details.

State unveils COVID-19 text message notification system

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Texting_276273

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)–The state has created a new text-based notification system as a way to share important COVID-19 information to residents.

The new messaging tool called “AlertsMA” will allow residents to subscribe to real-time notifications by texting the keyword COVIDMA to 888-777.  After signing up, state and public health officials can send short messages and links to information directly to a resident’s cell phone or other mobile device.

The AlertsMA notifications can be used to share news, prevention information, and help connect residents to information that they are looking for through other public information channels, such as the state’s Information line, 2-1-1, and website searches on Mass.Gov.

The Executive Office of Technology Services and Security partnered with Everbridge, whose platform powers AlertsMA, to bring the notification service online during the COVID-19 response. Everbridge is a Massachusetts-based company located in Burlington. The company’s notification service is assisting the public health response around the country, including New York City, San Francisco, and Houston.

The Commonwealth will promote the service on Mass.gov, through digital displays and billboards at the MBTA, via MassDOT, and through social media. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories