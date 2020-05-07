States with few virus cases get big share of relief aid

WASHINGTON (AP)–An Associated Press analysis shows that some of the least-populated states with relatively few coronavirus cases received an out-sized proportion of the $150 billion in federal money that was designed to address virus-related expenses.

When measured against the number of positive coronavirus tests, the gaps are extreme. The small states’ haul included more than $2 million per positive test in Hawaii, Wyoming and Montana, and nearly $3.4 million per test in Alaska.

By comparison, New York, by far the hardest-hit state, received about $24,000 per positive coronavirus test. States are now lobbying Congress for another round of help.