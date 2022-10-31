(WWLP) – Halloween is a night of fun for many people, but it is also a night where impaired driving is an even bigger problem than normal.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, approximately one-third of all car crash deaths in the United States involve drunk drivers. In 2020, adults between 21 and 34 had the highest percentage of drunk driving deaths on Halloween night.

If you plan to drink, always remember to plan ahead. Drinking and driving can lead to jail time and the loss of your driver’s license and vehicle. Always be cautious of other drivers on the road and if you see a drunk driver, contact the local police.