SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nursing students at STCC are now going out into the real world after a pinning ceremony for graduating students Tuesday.

These new nurses are about to start their careers after a pinning ceremony at Springfield Technical Community College, praising them for their commitment and determination.

This comes at a time when the healthcare workforce in Massachusetts and nationwide has been in a state of disruption.

Almost all sectors of healthcare are experiencing staffing shortages, which have been amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That has put a lot of strain on health care in general, which has just compounded the problem. So it’s important to get more nurses out there and that we graduate more students.” Lisa Fugiel, Assistant Dean for School of Health

According to a report by Health Policy Commission, registered nurse vacancy rates in Massachusetts acute-care hospitals doubled to more than 13 percent last year. But now, with more nurses graduating including the 57 nursing students from STCC, there is hope that the vacancy rate will go down.

“You know… we’re proud of them. They’ve done a great job getting to this point. Now what they have to do is really study for their licensure.” Jacqueline McColgan, Department of Nursing Chair and Professor

22News spoke with one student, who is hoping to go into a labor and delivery position. “It’s important to serve and to listen to your inner voice and to help others and not just because you want help in return, just help without wanting else in return,” said STCC graduate and class representative, Julie Demoracski.

With STCC’s continuous efforts, they hope to see a big turnover in nursing staff in the future as more people join nursing programs. McColgan told 22news, their next nursing program is currently filled for the fall.