CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thunderstorms came through parts of western Massachusetts Tuesday evening bringing down trees and power lines.

22News has received reports of damaged trees and power lines due to those thunderstorms.

Storm Damage Reports:

Springfield : Tree down on Gillette Avenue.

: Tree down on Gillette Avenue. Westfield : Small trees down off Union Street.

: Small trees down off Union Street. Chicopee : Tree on a car on Chicopee Street.

: Tree on a car on Chicopee Street. East Longmeadow : Tree down on Dwight Road, another tree down on Parker Street.

: Tree down on Dwight Road, another tree down on Parker Street. Longmeadow : Multiple trees down on Railroad tracks, Amtrak Rail Service between Springfield and Windsor Locks shutdown, tree down blocking Tennyson Drive, and a large tree down on Bailey Road.

: Multiple trees down on Railroad tracks, Amtrak Rail Service between Springfield and Windsor Locks shutdown, tree down blocking Tennyson Drive, and a large tree down on Bailey Road. Southampton: Large tree on wires on Clark Street.

PHOTO: Tree fell in Springfield backyard on Gillette Avenue

Courtesy of Randy Sullivan

A tree fell through a fence and into a Springfield backyard on Gilette Avenue.

VIDEO: Large tree on wires in Southampton

There was a report of a large tree on wires on Clark Street in Southampton.

If you see power lines down on a road, turn around and avoid the wires.