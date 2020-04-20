MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Thankfully the damage here in West Mobile was minimal and mostly due to that heavy wind and rain from this storm. A lot of the damage was debris on the road and trees. On D’Iberville Drive there was a large limb of a tree that was blocking the the road. Over in the Randlett Trace community, which is very close by there was a trampoline blown into the road. There was also some damage near Snow Road at Airport Boulevard. Throughout the West Mobile area there was at minimal damage from the winds and rain that we saw through this storm.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Why is Trump going to war with governors?
- Lockdown tensions grow as people seek to resume work or play
- Storms cause damage in West Mobile
- Tree crashes through apartment in Spanish Fort
- VIDEO: Miracle storm survivors walk away from trailer destroyed by giant tree