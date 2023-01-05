(WWLP) – The holidays are over, and the bills are coming. 22News is working for you with some strategies you can use to pay off your holiday debt.

More than one-third of Americans took on holiday debt in 2022, with an average amount of $1,500, a recent survey found. About 37 percent said it will take them at least five months to pay it off.

Experts say to start paying off any high-interest credit card debt first. Always be sure to pay your bills on time.

A good credit score can also have a dramatic impact on the cost of your debt. You generally have to have a good or excellent credit score to qualify for lower interest rates which will help cut the cost of the debt a lot faster.