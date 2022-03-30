(WWLP) – On May 1, the pause on federal student loan payments is set to expire, and experts say borrowers should prepare.

Debt paying experts advise you to find out who your current loan servicer is, they might have changed over the past two years since the pause began. StudentAid.gov can also help you find out how much you currently owe. If you are struggling financially, experts say you can also put in a requests by clicking the following links for economic hardship or unemployment deferment, to postpone your payments.

Mary Jo Lambert-Terry, a managing partner at Yrefy and a student loan repayment expert told 22News, “Just really take control, don’t procrastinate, don’t feel like you are alone, and reach out to your resources. The servicers will help you, there are 800 numbers with the department of education, there’s a lot of positive things you can do ahead of time and that’s absolutely going to be key.”

A survey by the student debt crisis center found that 89% of borrowers are not prepared to begin making payments again. Borrowers in Massachusetts have racked up $30.4 billion in student loan debt, and the average debt per borrower in Massachusetts is $34,549.