STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Sturbridge Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman involved in a larceny incident.

They are also looking for information regarding the owner of the dark colored SUV which was involved in the incident on Saturday, June 4th, at Cumberland Farms.

SUV involved in larceny incident. Courtesy of Sturbridge Police Department.

If you have any information of the suspects’, you are asked to contact Officer Garrett Danna at 508-347-2525 ext. 311.