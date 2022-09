STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – An incident occurred at Walmart at approximately 8:15 p.m. Saturday. The Sturbridge Police Department is seeking the identification of the two individuals pictured.

Courtesy of Sturbridge Police Department.

Those with information are encouraged to contact Officer Garrett Danna at 508-347-2525.