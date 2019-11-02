Sunny Saturday in western Massachusetts helps to finish storm clean-up

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) — It was a much different picture Saturday compared to Friday morning, the day after a powerful wind and rain storm hit western Massachusetts.

Instead of heavy rain, gusty winds and the resulting widespread damage the sun was shining. Although the morning was noticeably cool. Temperatures went from the 70s Thursday night into the 20s Saturday morning.

Saturday morning was the coldest morning we’ve seen so far this season. Low temperatures dropped to 27 degrees in Westfield, 28 degrees in Chicopee, 27 degrees in Orange, for Pittsfield down to 29 degrees and North Adams cooled down to 28 degrees.

Although it was cool, the sun was out and that meant great conditions for finishing storm clean-up. There wasn’t much left across western Massachusetts, mainly scattered branches and lots of leaves torn down.

22News spoke with Ken Pooler Jr., the owner of HomeCity Roofing, about wind damage to your roof:

“We we wind nail our shingles, which is 6 nails. We also use a starter course around the perimeter of the house which adheres the ends of the shingles to the starter course. And it prevents-it adds to the wind control of the shingles.”

He said there’s a way to make sure your shingles have some extra protection when wind gusts top 50 miles per hour like they did Thursday night.