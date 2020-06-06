TAMPA (WFLA) — Troopers in Tampa helped deliver a baby on the side of the road Friday.
“Florida Troopers aren’t always delivering tickets — sometimes they deliver babies!” @FLHSMV tweeted Friday night.
Troopers shielded a car with raincoats as they helped deliver the baby girl into the world. They then gave the family an FHP escort to a local hospital.
LATEST STORIES:
- Tampa troopers help deliver baby on side of road
- Officer saves choking child while on lunch break at Olive Garden
- Columbus, Georgia community, leaders gather for “My Black has a Purpose Peace Rally”
- Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Cristobal strengthening as it moves toward Louisiana
- Girls on the Run Western MA to host 5th annual 5K virtually