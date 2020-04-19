Testing capacity will be a major factor in reopening Massachusetts, U.S.

Medical firm staff work in a lab on coronavirus testing kits just outside Tehran, Iran, Saturday, April 11, 2020. A medical firm outside west of Tehran launched the production line of serology-based test kits that can discover whether a person has ever been exposed to the novel coronavirus or suffered from the COVID-19 disease and recovered or not. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- As many as 120,000 people are tested for Covid-19 every day in the U.S.

President Trump’s Administration believes testing capacity in the country will meet the requirement for a phase one reopening, but its the state’s responsibility to ensure that happens. However, public health officials outside Trump’s Administration warn that testing capacity would need to increase 2 to 3 times from what it is now.

But there is also optimism now that the FDA has approved a new blood test that can detect antibodies to the coronavirus. In Massachusetts, Gov. Baker is focused on expanding testing as well as getting PPE’s to essential workers.



“It makes us a top five player in terms of testing per capita in the United States,” said Governor Baker. “And as you aware one of our number one challenges is to deliver personal protective equipment to front line workers, and we will do that through whatever means we can.”

While the Baker Administration continues to ramp up testing in the state, there remains only two public testing sites for essential workers on the front lines of the pandemic.



The Big E Fairgrounds is one of two free drive-thru testing sites in Massachusetts. Its open 9am to 5pm everyday of the week, but first responders and grocery store workers are still the only who can be tested here. And they have to make an appointment. The Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety said they are assessing the demand and capacity at the big e fairgrounds and Gillette stadium. At this time there are no plans to expand testing at these sites to more essential workers.