Testing for COVID-19 is down across the country

(WWLP) – As COVID-19 vaccinations ramp up around the country, testing for the virus is down.

According to John Hopkins University, there were around 2 million tests a day in January, compared to almost 1 million in March. This decrease is also at local mass testing sites, where they’ve had shorter lines, like at the Eastfield Mall.

Some health officials are concerned, saying the lack of testing could lead to variant outbreaks of the virus going undetected. Winter weather, pandemic fatigue, and growing vaccinations all have contributed to the lack of testing.

“It is still critical that individuals remain vigilant about being tested. The virus is still circulating and it’s important that you know your COVID status.” Helen Caulton-Harris, Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health on Thursday, 111,753 new tests were performed with an overall of 18,312,783 molecular tests administered. Of those, 5,127,290 tests were first time tests and 13,185,493 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 2,532 new individuals have tested positive with 631,565 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.27 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.22%.

The American Rescue Act included $50 billion for expanded COVID-19 testing including $10 billion for schools.