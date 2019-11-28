Thanksgiving, Black Friday 2019: What’s open, closed

(WWLP) – Thanksgiving Day is a traditional American holiday where family and friends come together. Many businesses are available while others are closed today.
Take a look below at what’s open and what is not on Thanksgiving as well as a list of Black Friday opening hours:
Thanksgiving Hours:
- Banks: Closed
- Government Offices: Closed, open on Friday.
- Federal Court: Closed, open on Friday
- Libraries: Closed
- Liquor Stores: Closed
- Malls (Connecticut): Most open at 6:00 p.m.
- Malls (Massachusetts): Closed
- Post Office: Closed
- Registry of Motor Vehicles: Closed
- Restaurants: Most closed, some serving dinner or providing takeout
- Schools: Closed
Public Transportation
- PVTA: No service. Click here to view route changes this weekend.
- MBTA: No ferry service. All other modes will run on a Sunday schedule.
- FRTA: No service.
- BRTA: No service.
______________________________________________________________________________
Black Friday Mall Opening Hours:
- Holyoke Mall: Opens at 7:00 a.m., however other stores open at midnight. Click here to view store hours.
- Hampshire Mall: Opens at 7:00 a.m. Click here to view store hours.
- Eastfield Mall: Opens at 9:00 a.m. Click here to view store hours.
Retail Stores:
- Walmart (Massachusetts): Opens at 1:00 a.m.
- Kmart: Opens at 6:00 a.m.
- L.L. Bean, Hadley: Opens at 9:00 a.m.
- Home Goods/TjMaxx/Marshalls: Opens at 7:00 a.m.
- Kohls: Opens at 1:00 a.m.
- Best Buy (Connecticut) – Opens at 5:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, 8:00 a.m. on Black Friday.
- Target (Connecticut) – Opens at 5:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, 7:00 a.m. on Black Friday.