Thanksgiving, Black Friday 2019: What’s open, closed

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
televisions shopping black friday_297217

(WWLP) – Thanksgiving Day is a traditional American holiday where family and friends come together. Many businesses are available while others are closed today.

Take a look below at what’s open and what is not on Thanksgiving as well as a list of Black Friday opening hours:

Thanksgiving Hours:

  • Banks: Closed
  • Government Offices: Closed, open on Friday.
  • Federal Court: Closed, open on Friday
  • Libraries: Closed
  • Liquor Stores: Closed
  • Malls (Connecticut): Most open at 6:00 p.m.
  • Malls (Massachusetts): Closed 
  • Post Office: Closed
  • Registry of Motor Vehicles: Closed
  • Restaurants: Most closed, some serving dinner or providing takeout
  • Schools: Closed

Public Transportation

  • PVTA: No service. Click here to view route changes this weekend.
  • MBTA: No ferry service. All other modes will run on a Sunday schedule.
  • FRTA: No service.
  • BRTA: No service.

______________________________________________________________________________

Black Friday Mall Opening Hours:

Retail Stores:

  • Walmart (Massachusetts): Opens at 1:00 a.m.
  • Kmart: Opens at 6:00 a.m.
  • L.L. Bean, Hadley: Opens at 9:00 a.m.
  • Home Goods/TjMaxx/Marshalls: Opens at 7:00 a.m.
  • Kohls: Opens at 1:00 a.m.
  • Best Buy (Connecticut) – Opens at 5:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, 8:00 a.m. on Black Friday.
  • Target (Connecticut) – Opens at 5:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, 7:00 a.m. on Black Friday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Watch Live 8PM: Thanksgiving Night Football

Trending Stories

Toys for Tots

More Toys for Tots