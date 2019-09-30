The Latest: Cause of Holyoke fire, homeowner speaks out

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A home in Holyoke was destroyed over the weekend in a fire.

Roger Langevin told 22News, the Holyoke Fire Department did all they could do to try and save his Fairfield Ave. home in this fire on Saturday, but, crews ran into problems. They discovered that the two closest fire hydrants weren’t working properly.

“These guys were here and ready to do their job, and they couldn’t do their job,” Langevin said.

Neighbors watched as this all happened.

“There was a long period of time when nothing was happening,” Marco Crescentini, who helped get two people out of the home with a ladder said. “The Fire Department was all here, and nothing was happening and we were wondering where the water was.”

Holyoke Fire Captain Kevin Cavagnac told 22News the hydrants, which are maintained by Holyoke Water Works, had low water volume.

“I could see the frustration of the Fire Department,” said Langevin. “One guy was up the street standing by the hydrant, and he’s waving ‘no water, no water!’ And then they went down here, no water.”

In order to get enough water, the Fire Department had to stretch a hose 1,500 feet away from the home on Fairfield Ave. to a fire hydrant at the intersection of Nonotuck and Lincoln Streets.

Langevin told 22News, that water pressure has been an issue in his neighborhood for years. Now, Mayor Alex Morse is calling for a complete audit of the city’s hydrants.

“They better do something before this happens again and the next time, the family doesn’t get out of the house,” Langevin said.

22News reached out to Holyoke water Works, but have not yet heard back.

Cavagnac told 22News, the fire was caused by improper extinguishing of smoking materials on the front porch.

Six people were able to make it out of the home safely.