The Latest: Celtics’ Smart reveals positive COVID-19 test

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) celebrates near the end Game 5 against the Boston Celtics in the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Boston. The Celtics won 96-83. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

(AP) — Celtics guard Marcus Smart says he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Celtics said in a statement Thursday night that they received word of a positive COVID-19 test by a player who had been exposed to a known positive case.

They didn’t identify him, but Smart confirmed it was him in a video posted on Twitter. He added that he is not exhibiting any symptoms and is feeling well thus far.

Boston played the Utah Jazz on March 6. Since then, Jazz All-Star players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell have both tested positive for the virus.

The Celtics said Smart will continue to be in isolation for several days and will be monitored by team medical staff.

The statement said the team is awaiting further testing results and says it will communicate the results.