The Red Cross is in critical need of blood following the holidays

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Every 2 seconds, someone in our country is need of blood.

Your blood donation could save up to 3 lives, but just 3 percent of eligible donors in the U.S. actually donate blood.



“Its does surprise me how people who can donate, don’t, said Nancy Hastings of Feeding Hills. “It just took us 30 minutes out of our day and it didn’t really hurt just a pinch and that was it.” “And we got good snacks and company along the way.”

22News and the Red Cross is holding a blood drive Monday through Saturday next week at their Springfield blood donation center on Brookdale Drive.



The Red Cross in encouraging eligible donors to make an appointment to give the gift of life at their blood donation center in Springfield next week. They explained why the need for blood is so high right now.

“Following the holidays we have limited opportunities and appointments and people get the flu, the flu is going around the country, so there is a need for blood in January,” said Jen Garutti, Executive Director of the Red Cross Western Massachusetts Chapter. “We hope that next week all through the week every appointment will be filled.”



Garutti told 22News they are in need of platelets and all blood types, but the universal blood type, O negative is the most preferred.



Click here to make an appointment for next week’s blood drive. You can also call the Red Cross at 413-785-0931.