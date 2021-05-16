The tax deadline is May 17th

Mass. (WWLP) – If anything positive came out of the pandemic, it gave us more time to submit our income tax forms, and if need be, more time to pay what we owe.

Instead of April 15when we normally face the deadline, the extension gives us until tomorrow, May 17 to file and pay the internal revenue service what’s owed to them. The tax deadline also includes the responsibility to settle up with the Massachusetts Department of revenue.

Only in the state of Hawaii did taxpayers have to toe the mark and get their returns filed no later than April 15th.