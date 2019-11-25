The weather is warming up just in time for Thanksgiving Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — It was a noticeably warmer day Monday, after a few cold few weeks.

In the last few weeks, many Western Massachusetts residents had to bundle up in their winter coat, hat, and gloves. Monday, there was a huge difference, which could set a new pattern for this week, the week of Thanksgiving.

We had days in the 20’s and teens recently, even breaking a low-temperature record on the 17th when Chicopee dropped to 12 degrees. But just in time for Thanksgiving travel and Black Friday shopping, the weather is taking a turn.

We have multiple shots at 50 degrees this week, and that has more people out and about getting their Christmas trees since there’s one less week between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year.

“Definitely they’re interested in getting a tree these next couple of days because the weather is going to be beautiful and Saturday was a gorgeous one too. People were walking around not wearing a jacket,” Susan Lopes, the owner of Paul Bunyan’s Farm and Nursery, told 22News.

Right now, Thanksgiving Day is looking dry for any traveling.