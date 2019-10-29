Thousands of Massachusetts families will have help paying heating bills this winter

Fuel Assistance is back!

The Massachusetts Association for Community Action, MASSCAP launched its annual home heating awareness campaign Tuesday, to remind families that there is a cheaper way to stay warm during the winter.

Fuel Assistance is a federally-funded program, which is crucial for low-income families who struggle to pay heating costs during the winter. Here in Springfield, families can register with the New England Farm Workers Council.

Springfield resident Ruthee Owens is signing up for the program for the second consecutive year.

“Its just very expensive when you just have one income coming in,” said Owens.

Participating residents cannot have House-Hold incomes that exceed 60 percent of estimated State Median Income. The “Fuel Assistance” program serves more than 160 thousand Massachusetts households. MASSCAP said there is a possibility that federal funding could be cut this year. They hope to find that out soon.

Chicopee, Westfield, and Holyoke residents can register for “Fuel Assistance” with the Valley Opportunity Council. Community Action leads the program in Franklin County.



Click here to find out how to register for Fuel Assistance!