SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday marks Three Kings Day. Many children all over the world

woke up to gifts from the three wise men.

Three Kings Day is a really significant holiday because it’s very similar to Christmas.

The three kings ride their camels across the world to deliver gifts to children.

Three Kings Day celebrates the moment that the three wise men visited Baby Jesus and presented him with gifts. The three kings Melchior, Gaspar, and Balthasar arrived in Bethlehem to deliver gold, frankincense, and myrrh. Each of the three kings is said to have represented a different region of the world specifically Europe, Arabia, and Africa.

This holiday has its own twist that varies from region to region. Children gather hay, grass, water, and even veggies and place them in a box. They then place these offerings under their beds, and they’ll wake up to gifts from the three wise men.

Many who celebrate this holiday will often leave their Christmas decorations up until January 6th since these holidays are so closely related.