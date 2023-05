SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people are without a home tonight, following a fire in Springfield Forest Park neighborhood Friday.

Fire Captian Drew Piomonte told 22News firefighters were called to 719 Belmont Ave for a fire Friday evening. No injuries were reported.

Captian Piomonte said the property owner is putting those displaced, up in a hotel. The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating.