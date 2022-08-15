AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people were stabbed during a fight at The Still Bar & Grill in Agawam on Saturday.

According to Agawam Police Lieutenant Edward McGovern, just after midnight police were called to a report of a fight involving around 30 people at The Still located on 63 Springfield Street. When police arrived, the fight had already ended however, three people are expected to be okay after being taken to the hospital for stab wounds.

If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to contact the Agawam Police Detective Bureau at 413-786-1717.