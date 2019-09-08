Timeline: Human cases of EEE virus in Massachusetts, 2019

(WWLP) – There has been a total of seven reported human cases of eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEE) and one death this year in Massachusetts.

This timeline showcases each reported human case in 2019 in chronological order.

Southern Plymouth County – August 10th, 2019

The first human case of EEE since 2013 was found in a man older than 60 from southern Plymouth County. According to the state, 60-percent of cases of EEE that have been identified in Massachusetts occurred in Plymouth and Norfolk counties. The risk level in nine communities has been raised to critical as a result of the human case.

Worcester County – August 16th, 2019

The second human case involves a man between the ages of 18-30 years old. The Massachusets Department of Public Health also said a goat in Bristol County also tested positive for EEE during this time. Ten communities total were at critical risk for seeing additional cases.

Northern Franklin County – August 23rd, 2019

The third case is a man in his 60s in northern Frankin County who has tested positive for the EEE virus. The public health commissioner stated this is the most intense level of EEE activity the state has seen in years.

Bristol County – August 25th, 2019

A woman over the age of 50 in Bristol County tested positive for EEE and died. This was the fourth human case this year. Based on recent EEE findings, mosquitoes have been the most rampant in Southeastern Massachusetts.

Southwestern Middlesex County – September 5th, 2019

A man in his 70s from southwestern Middlesex County tested positive for the EEE virus. Thirty-two Massachusetts communities are now at critical risk, 39 at high risk and 121 at moderate risk for EEE.

Eastern Worcester County- September 6th, 2019

A five-year-old girl tested positive for the virus from southwestern Middlesex County as well as a woman in her 60s from eastern Worcester County. This brings the state’s total to seven human cases of EEE this year so far.

There have also been nine confirmed cases of EEE this year in animals; eight horses and one goat.

How to protect yourself from the EEE virus

Repellents: Protection against Mosquitoes, Ticks, and Other Arthropods

People are advised to wear long-sleeves, long pants, and socks when outdoors that will help keep mosquitoes away from your skin.

