CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With many heading out on the water this week for Memorial Day, 22News is working for you with some water safety tips.

Whether you are swimming, boating, or kayaking, consider this advice for staying safe. One of the most important things is to always be aware of your surroundings and never go out alone. Experts suggest having a map handy and life vests. Also, don’t forget to properly inspect your boat and do proper maintenance checks.

22News spoke to Joshua McGrath from Paddle and Party about ways to stay safe in the open water.

Joshua McGrath of Chicopee Paddle N’ Party said, “There are tons of other boats out here, think of it as the road and you’re in a bike and there are cars everywhere. We want you over on the right-hand side. You should be over in the bike lane here. We definitely are encouraging everyone to stay safe and have fun and enjoy the river all at that same time.”

Practicing good water awareness can help prevent injuries or fatal drownings during this time of year.

In 2021 more than 50 people died from drowning, so it’s important to take the right precautions before taking a dip.