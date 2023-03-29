BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey signs HB 58 to extend cocktails to-go for one year, supporting local businesses and customers.
“Cocktails to-go have become a regular part of take-out dining in Massachusetts, and consumers and businesses have become accustomed to this convenient option,” said Andy Deloney, senior vice president & head of state public policy at DISCUS. “We applaud Governor Healey for signing legislation to ensure local businesses and consumers have at least one more year to offer cocktails to-go. States all across the nation have taken action to extend or make cocktails to-go permanent, and we are glad to see Massachusetts legislators and Governor Healey recognize the consumer and business benefits of this measure.”
A total of 18 states and the District of Columbia have enacted permanent laws permitting cocktails to-go, and 14 others, including Massachusetts, have enacted temporary laws permitting cocktails to-go. There are still a number of states considering legislation allowing cocktails to be taken to go.
The distilled spirits industry encourages adults to drink alcohol responsibly and in moderation. Cocktails to-go are meant to be consumed at home. It is essential to comply with all alcohol laws.
States that signed legislation to make cocktails to-go permanent into law:
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- Delaware
- Iowa
- Florida
- Georgia
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Rhode Island
- Texas
- West Virginia
- Wisconsin
- District of Columbia
States that signed legislation to allow cocktails to go on a temporary basis into law:
- California (expires December 31, 2026)
- Colorado (expires July 1, 2025)
- Connecticut (expires June 4, 2024)
- Illinois (expires January 3, 2024)
- Maine (expires March 30, 2025)
- Maryland (local option – expires June 30, 2023)
- Massachusetts (expires April 1, 2024)
- Michigan (expires January 1, 2026)
- New Jersey (TBD), New York (expires April 9, 2025)
- Tennessee (expires July 1, 2023)
- Vermont (expires July 1, 2023)
- Virginia (expires July 1, 2024)
- Washington (expires July 1, 2023)