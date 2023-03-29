BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey signs HB 58 to extend cocktails to-go for one year, supporting local businesses and customers.

“Cocktails to-go have become a regular part of take-out dining in Massachusetts, and consumers and businesses have become accustomed to this convenient option,” said Andy Deloney, senior vice president & head of state public policy at DISCUS. “We applaud Governor Healey for signing legislation to ensure local businesses and consumers have at least one more year to offer cocktails to-go. States all across the nation have taken action to extend or make cocktails to-go permanent, and we are glad to see Massachusetts legislators and Governor Healey recognize the consumer and business benefits of this measure.”

A total of 18 states and the District of Columbia have enacted permanent laws permitting cocktails to-go, and 14 others, including Massachusetts, have enacted temporary laws permitting cocktails to-go. There are still a number of states considering legislation allowing cocktails to be taken to go. 

The distilled spirits industry encourages adults to drink alcohol responsibly and in moderation. Cocktails to-go are meant to be consumed at home. It is essential to comply with all alcohol laws. 

States that signed legislation to make cocktails to-go permanent into law:

  • Arizona
  • Arkansas
  • Delaware
  • Iowa
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Missouri
  • Montana
  • Nebraska
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • Oregon
  • Rhode Island
  • Texas
  • West Virginia
  • Wisconsin
  • District of Columbia

States that signed legislation to allow cocktails to go on a temporary basis into law:

  • California (expires December 31, 2026)
  • Colorado (expires July 1, 2025)
  • Connecticut (expires June 4, 2024)
  • Illinois (expires January 3, 2024)
  • Maine (expires March 30, 2025)
  • Maryland (local option – expires June 30, 2023)
  • Massachusetts (expires April 1, 2024)
  • Michigan (expires January 1, 2026)
  • New Jersey (TBD), New York (expires April 9, 2025)
  • Tennessee (expires July 1, 2023)
  • Vermont (expires July 1, 2023)
  • Virginia (expires July 1, 2024)
  • Washington (expires July 1, 2023)