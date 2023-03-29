BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey signs HB 58 to extend cocktails to-go for one year, supporting local businesses and customers.

“Cocktails to-go have become a regular part of take-out dining in Massachusetts, and consumers and businesses have become accustomed to this convenient option,” said Andy Deloney, senior vice president & head of state public policy at DISCUS. “We applaud Governor Healey for signing legislation to ensure local businesses and consumers have at least one more year to offer cocktails to-go. States all across the nation have taken action to extend or make cocktails to-go permanent, and we are glad to see Massachusetts legislators and Governor Healey recognize the consumer and business benefits of this measure.”

A total of 18 states and the District of Columbia have enacted permanent laws permitting cocktails to-go, and 14 others, including Massachusetts, have enacted temporary laws permitting cocktails to-go. There are still a number of states considering legislation allowing cocktails to be taken to go.

The distilled spirits industry encourages adults to drink alcohol responsibly and in moderation. Cocktails to-go are meant to be consumed at home. It is essential to comply with all alcohol laws.

States that signed legislation to make cocktails to-go permanent into law:

Arizona

Arkansas

Delaware

Iowa

Florida

Georgia

Kansas

Kentucky

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Rhode Island

Texas

West Virginia

Wisconsin

District of Columbia

States that signed legislation to allow cocktails to go on a temporary basis into law: