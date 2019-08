AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The annual First Day celebration is being held in Amherst Tuesday night.

The celebration commemorates the first day of school in town. Children attending the event will have a chance to meet the UMass Amherst Police department’s horse Miller, check out an Amherst Fire truck, and play various games.

It is being held at the Amherst Town Common from 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.