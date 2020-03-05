Top 3 Stories on 22News for Thursday

(WWLP) – Here’s a look at the top three stories on 22News for Thursday!

The state is aggressively working to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

MBTA general manager Steve Poftak said they’ll be regularly disinfecting all frequently-touched surfaces, like handrails and fare gates, at MBTA stations in Boston. State officials are also pushing for colleges and high schools to cancel study abroad programs. UMass Amherst has already told students in Italy that they need to return by tomorrow. State officials said that more than 250 people remain quarantined in Massachusetts. People who return from Italy, China, Iran, and South Korea will now be required to self-quarantine.

The number of coronavirus cases in the U-S has risen to 163, including the country’s 11th death.

A person died in California’s Placer County, marking the first coronavirus death in the state.

Officials believe they may have been exposed to the virus on a cruise ship that departed from San Francisco to Mexico in February. That ship is now being held off the coast due to 11 passengers and 10 crew members showing symptoms.

Back Here in Massachusetts, Four teens were fined $750 each for riding dirt bikes in the town of Hampden.

Melanie Beck told 22News, her son and three friends were riding around her property with her permission. Massachusetts Environmental Police eventually showed up and handed out citations. Each teen was issued a $250 fine for operating an unregistered recreation vehicle and a $500 fine for operation of a recreation vehicle without a safety certification. Beck said she’s concerned that not enough people know these laws, and she wishes they could have just been issued a warning.