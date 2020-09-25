Train bridge over East Mountain Road in Westfield to be replaced

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you travel on East Mountain Road in Westfield you are probably very familiar with the narrow, low clearance train bridges that are on it.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Railroad administration is providing $2.8 million for rail infrastructure and improvements in Massachusetts.

One of the projects they will be helping to fund is the replacement of the 103 year-old East Mountain Road train bridge on the Pioneer Valley railroad’s mainline. Over the years, a number of trucks have struck the narrow, low clearance bridge.

The project will include installing beams, signage and warning lights. in addition, approximately 10,000 feet of rails and ties will be replaced.

The project does not include replacing the train bridge at Springfield Road.