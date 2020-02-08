Trash and recycling forum held in South Hadley

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP)- Trash and recycling was the focus of Saturday’s community forum at South Hadley Town Hall.

One by one residents shared their concerns on the curbside trash pickup and talked about possible changes to the town’s waste and recycling programs.



“Right now we have a system where residents pay a flat fee every year and they pay by bag to put out by the curb so we are trying to look at just a good system possibly toters like other communities have been using,” said Chris Geraghy, South Hadley SelectBoard member.



The South Hadley SelectBoard held this community forum as a way for residents to ask them questions and voice their concerns on trash prick up and recycling. The town wants to use their input in the development of a future plan.



“Trash and recycling markets are changing rapidly and there are a lot of contributing factors to that, and we want to make sure we hear early on as we plan a new decennial program for trash and recycling,” said South Hadley Town Administrator, Michael Sullivan.

Sullivan told 22News the town’s waste disposal contract expires June 30th, and they are in negotiations with 4 different companies. They also want to determine the most cost-effective solution for their recycling program, which they now have had to pay for.