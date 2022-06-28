WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – As air travel approaches pre-pandemic times the industry continues to struggle with staff shortages.

It was a painful start to the summer travel season. Weather and staff shortages taking a toll on travelers over the Memorial Day and Juneteenth holidays. Now the concern is growing ahead of the July Fourth holiday.

“My flight was supposed to leave at 6:59 a.m., but we didn’t leave until 8 a.m. It was a little annoying.” Sarah Bogle from Maryland

To lessen the chances of delays and cancellations, travelers are booking directly to destinations.

“I would definitely book direct. I always book direct, these third-party sites, you can’t ever be really sure about.” Aaron Cox from Virginia

Travelers are following the advice of experts, getting to the airport ahead of time to prevent slowdowns with baggage checks and TSA.

“I’ve heard a lot about delays. I just dropped my family off, we wanted to make sure we got here early. Just in case there were any cancellations or delays we could make proper arrangments.” Lou Allen from Connecticut

AAA predicts 3.5 million Americans will travel by plane this coming holiday despite the increase in travelers not everyone has seen heavy turbulence at the airport.

“I got in ahead of time. I stopped in Atlanta, from Jacksonville to Atlanta then to Atlanta to Bradley. No issues, no delays, no nothing.” Marisol Carrasquillo from Connecticut

Despite record-high gas prices, AAA predicts the majority of travelers, 88 percent will drive for Independence Day celebrations. To avoid missing out on your plans give yourself plenty of time and plan for the possibility of traffic.