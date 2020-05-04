1  of  7
Breaking News
Brush fire in Holland, police advising residents to avoid area Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 4,090 deaths, 69,087 COVID-19 cases total Coronavirus in Massachusetts: Video of protesters in Boston push for reopening of state Baystate Health has tested over 7,000 individuals for COVID-19 State police investigate in industrial area in South Hadley in connection with deadly Chicopee shooting POSTPONED: Star Spangled Springfield Don Shula, the winningest coach in NFL history, has died at age 90

U.S. Treasury says April-June borrowing will be a record $2.99-trillion

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department says it will need to borrow a record $2.99 trillion during the current April-June quarter to cover the cost of the government’s various pandemic rescue efforts.

This quarter’s borrowing will far surpass the Treasury’s previous record, $569 billion in October-December 2008 when the government was dealing with the shock waves from that year’s financial crisis. This quarter’s extraordinary sum also dwarfs the $1.28 trillion the government borrowed in the bond market for all of 2019.

Treasury said the borrowing is needed to fund the nearly $3 trillion the government has approved for supporting workers and businesses with direct economic payments, the Paycheck Protection Program and other efforts.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today