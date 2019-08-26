1  of  2
Watch Live
WATCH LIVE: Harvey Weinstein due back in court for sex assault case WATCH LIVE at 10:30AM: Trump holds joint news conference with Macron after G-7

Trooper saves the day by rescuing bald eagle in NH

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(New Hampshire PD)

PORTSMOUTH, NH. (WWLP) – A trooper rescued a bald eagle from I-95 in Portsmouth Sunday afternoon.

According to New Hampshire State Police, the bald eagle was struck by a car, however, a NH Fish and Game officer was in the area to help!

  • (New Hampshire PD)
  • (New Hampshire PD)
  • (New Hampshire PD)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
Watch Mass Appeal at 11

Trending Stories

Love Your Pet

More Love Your Pet