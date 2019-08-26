Trooper saves the day by rescuing bald eagle in NH

PORTSMOUTH, NH. (WWLP) – A trooper rescued a bald eagle from I-95 in Portsmouth Sunday afternoon.
According to New Hampshire State Police, the bald eagle was struck by a car, however, a NH Fish and Game officer was in the area to help!
