Troup County investigators looking for man videoed smacking Zebra at zoo

TROUP COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help locating a man who apparently abused a Zebra at a drive-through zoo and shared video of the incident on Snapchat.

The sheriff’s office posted a screenshot from the SnapChat incident and the following post on their social media page:

”So apparently a recent visitor to the Pine Mountain Wild Animal Safari thought it would be funny during the tour to smack a friendly Zebra in the face after he rolled the window down and the animal put their head in the car to say hello. The incident was shared and observed on the social media platform SnapChat. The original poster of this video appears to be go by the profile name Yungmal_15. Abuse of any animals from a dog to a zebra will not be tolerated, and we are looking for the identity of this individual. If you have information on this person, please call Criminal Investigations at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000. #TCSO #DontHitTheZebra.”

So far, the post has been shared several hundred times. If you know who the man in the screenshot is, please call investigators.