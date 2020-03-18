Trump invokes Defense Production Act to mobilize medical equipment manufacturing

WASHINGTON, (WWLP)– President Trump has invoked the Defense Production Act (DPA) in an effort to begin mass production of coronavirus testing kits and personal protective equipment (PPE) like gowns, gloves, face shields, surgical masks, N95 respirators, ventilators, disinfectant wipes, and hand sanitizers.

The Defense Production Act of 1950 authorizes the President to mobilize domestic industry for reasons including emergency preparedness under the Stafford Act. Under Title I of the DPA, the president can prioritize domestic production of supplies such as PPE to ensure adequate stockpiles, essentially ensuring that the federal government will serve as a customer for private production of key medical supplies. The President can provide economic incentives to secure this domestic production, which may include loans, direct purchases, and purchase commitments.