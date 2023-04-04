CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Former President, Donald Trump now faces over 30 counts of felony charges.

Professor of Law at Western New England University, Jennifer Taub expects more indictments against Trump in the near future. “We have never seen a former president of the United states be placed under arrest in custody and then arraigned on felony charges,” says Taub.

Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records related to hush money payments made in his 2016 campaign.

“Next thing you should expect is a motion and a hearing to try to dismiss, after that, if he wins, the case gets dismissed, if he loses, then he has to wait. There will be that meeting with the judge in December,” says Taub.

Taub says that this could be just the beginning of indictments against Trump, “I think we will absolutely see an indictment out of the Foulton District Attorney’s office. I think we are also going to see maybe two different indictments out of the Department of Justice as well as the insurrection related charges.”

While this recent charge cannot prevent Trump from running for president, pardoning himself may be a different story.

According to reports, Manhattan prosecutors are pushing for a trial in January 2024.