Trump travels to Iowa after defending tariff deal with Mexico

(NBC News) President Trump will be in Iowa Tuesday to deliver remarks on renewable energy, as he defends his tariff deal with Mexico and continues to fight congressional oversight.

The contempt vote to enforce a subpoena for Attorney General William Barr has been temporarily called off, after the Justice Department cut a last-minute deal with Democrats on Monday. The department says it will now comply with a subpoena, and allow lawmakers to see evidence of obstruction behind special counsel Robert Mueller’s report into Russian election meddling.

The deal came just hours before Democrats brought in a key Watergate figure, Former Nixon White House lawyer John Dean, to explain how obstruction works.

“The Trump administration is in fast competition with what happened in the Nixon administration,” said Dean.

At the White House Monday, Trump dismissed Dean’s statement, telling reporters that the former White House counsel had “been a loser for many years.” He also explained a mysterious tweet, suggesting Mexico signed off on a secret immigration deal, something Mexican officials have denied.

“We have an agreement on something they have to get approval we’ll announce soon,” said Mr. Trump.

Critics claim there’s nothing new, and that Mexico had already agreed to hold migrants and speed up troops to the Guatemalan border, months ago.

Regardless, if Mexico doesn’t follow through with its deal to stem immigration, the secretary of state says tariffs and taxes on Mexican goods are still on the table.

